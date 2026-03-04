Zach Werenski Addresses How Sick He Actually Was On 97.1 The Fan

Werenski has 65 points in 54 games this season and is the betting favorite to win the Norris Trophy.
Zach Werenski appeared on 97.1 The Fan's Rothman & Ice today. As always, he's a great interview, and you can listen to it all below.
One thing he was asked about was his health. He missed the last two due to illness, and after last night's game against Nashville, Head Coach Rick Bowness said that Werenski was "not doing great," when asked about his health.
Zach was asked today by Anthony Rothman about how he was feeling today, and he had this to say, "Yeah, I'm doing alright. I feel like I turned a corner today. I think in my career, these are the first two games I've missed to illness. I think that just tells you how bad I was. I'm going to skate tomorrow morning and see how I feel, but yeah It was a rough couple days for me."
He was asked if he was up watching the game against the Rangers on Monday, "Yeah, I was actually getting an IV at the rink in New York, watching the game. Last night I didn't make it, I went to bed in the second period."
Although the Jackets have played well and won both games while he was out, they definitely missed Werenski in the lineup and will really need him against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
NextUpFor Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Thursday to take on the reigning champ Florida Panthers.
