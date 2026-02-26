Zach Werenski Addresses USA Women's Team Controversy

Zach Werenski spoke to the media after practice today. He was very excited to be back with his team, and according to HC Rick Bowness, who appeared on local sports radio in Columbus this morning, Werenski apparently met the team in the hotel lobby in Boston as the team arrived. He told Bowness he was ready to go.
But he also had to address the controversy regarding the now-infamous locker room that appeared to show them laughing concerning the US Women's Team.
He had this to say to the media,
"Incredible group of women. We got to know them extremely well in the village. No one was bigger supports of them than us. I remember I was at dinner for their gold medal game. I was glued to my phone watching it. Obviously, it's not a great moment.
It doesn't look great, so I understand that. But, you know, I think deep down, they know how we feel about them and how much support we have for them. Just incredible people, incredible hockey players, and they've done so much for the game of hockey.
There are going to be so many girls out there who play that want to be Megan Keller and Carolina Harvey. They've changed the sport of hockey, and I couldn't be more supportive of them. Like I said, obviously, it looks bad in the moment. Didn't mean anything by that.
It's our team, you know, looking back on it. It was just a celebration in that call. It was kind of a whirlwind, but they're incredible, and we have nothing but the utmost respect for them and support."
He was also asked if he's contacted any of the players from the Women's team,
"I have not, no. I know some of the guys have reached out that know them better than I do. I just apologize for the way it looks, but I think deep down they know how much support we have for them."
This is not the way Zach Werenski wanted to celebrate his Gold Medal experience, I'm sure of that.
