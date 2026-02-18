Zach Werenski And Team USA Beat Sweden, Move On To Semifinals

Zach Werenski and Team USA finally beat Sweden today. It was the first time since the 1960 Olympics that the Americans beat Sweden in an Olympic game. A rare feat indeed.
Werenski ended the game with zero points and three shots.
With the win, the Stars and Stripes will play the red-hot Slovakians. Slovakia moved on to the Semi's by beating Germany 6-2 on Wednesday. Montreal Canadiens young star Juraj Slafkovsky leads the way with 3 goals and 7 points. He now has 10 goals in 11 career Olympic games.
The game will be at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday.
Other Potential Games For The United States
February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.
Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage.
