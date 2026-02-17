Zach Werenski And Team USA Gets Scary Opponent In Olympic Quarterfinal

The United States knows who they'll face at 3:10 p.m. tomorrow in Milan, and it'll be their first real test of the tournament.
After the defeat of Latvia on Tuesday afternoon, Sweden is next up in the Olympic Ice Hockey Tournament gauntlet for the United States. Sadly, Elvis Merzlikins Olympic run is over. He will now return to Columbus and try to help the CBJ make the playoffs.
Sweden went 2-0-1 in pool play, with their only loss coming to Finland. They wound up finishing third in the standings behind Finland and Slovakia based on a better goal differential.
But don't underestimate the Swedes. Their entire roster is made up NHLers, including superstars William Nylander, Rasmus Dahlin, and goalie Filip Gustavsson.
This won't be an easy game for the U.S. and will need a full team effort to beat Tre Kornor.
Zach Werenski, Connor Hellebuyck and company will have their hands full on Wednesday against Sweden.
Other Potential Games For The United States
February 20: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m.
February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.
Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.