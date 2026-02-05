Zach Werenski: Are We Witnessing Greatness?

In the 4-0 shutout win last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, Zach Werenski scored his 20th goal of the season. He became the first defenseman in the league to hit the 20-goal mark and sits one ahead of Caps D-Man Jakob Chychrun. He extended his points streak to seven consecutive games (2-8-10) and also has points in 11 of his past 12 games (4-12-16) as well as in 20 of his past 22 since Dec. 11 (11-21-32).