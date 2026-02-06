Zach Werenski Arrives In Milan For Olympic Hockey Tournament

Werenski is the first American from the Columbus Blue Jackets to go to the Olympic Games
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski had to hurry out of the arena on Wednesday night after the game. Why? Because his flight was leaving first thing on Thursday morning, so that he could get to Italy to take in the Opening Ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Originally, he wasn't supposed to leave until Friday, when he and the rest of the team were to fly out from NYC. He and some other teammates decided to leave early to get there in time for today's ceremonies.
Zach, Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Swayman, and Jake Oettinger left together and have arrived in Italy. TEAM USA posted some photos of the Americans in the post from X above, looking fly in the Team USA outfits they were given.
You can tell that Werenski is really proud to represent his country on the biggest stage there is. When he took his lap around Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night after the game, he was beaming from ear to ear, raising the American flag and trying to get the crowd excited.
We are very excited to watch and report on both Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Stay tuned for more.
Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments next week in Milan
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.