Zach Werenski Gives Quotes To Media Today At The NHL Media Tour In Las Vegas

"It’s a really good question. It’s tough; it’s extremely tough. You see your friends having success, and guys winning Cups, and you’re so happy for them, but you want that to be you, and you put so much work in and so many hours and time into all this, and you want to be in those games and have a chance at it. There’s a lot of great players that will never win a Stanley Cup, but you want a crack at it. You want a chance to play for it. I want to do that in Columbus. I know how great the city is in when we’re in the playoffs; I’ve seen it in my first few years. I know I want to do it there. At the end of the day, you want to win. For me, the velief is high that we can do it in Columbus, and I feel like we’re on the up-and-coming. In the last two years, we’ve just missed the playoffs. We have a lot of good young pieces. I have full trust in Don, and he’s going to make our team better along the way and get us to where we want to go.