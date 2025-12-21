Zach Werenski Injured As Blue Jackets Lose To Ducks

Dmitri Voronkov(13), Mason Marchment(5), and Zach Werenski(14) scored the goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins shook off a sloppy start to make 24 saves in a 4-3 loss to Anaheim.

First Period - SOG 10-9 Ducks - CBJ Goal - Dmitri Voronkov-PPG

The first period was going pretty well for the CBJ until Mikael Granlund scored on a 3-on-1 Anaheim breakaway to make it 1-0 just 2:14 into the game. Jacob Trouba scored to make it 2-0 just 46 seconds later. Elvis Merzlikins had given up 5 goals in his last 8 shots, dating back to the last game he started.

Rookie Beckett Sennecke put the Jackets on the power play when he got called for holding the stick. Dmitri Voronkov took a nice pass from Charlie Coyle to put one past Ducks goalie Lukáš Dostál. It was his 6th power play goal of the season.

Kent Johnson gave the Ducks their first power play of the game when he shot a puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty. The Jackets killed it off fairly easily and is the 47th straight Anaheim penalty they've killed off.

Second Period - SOG 10-10 - CBJ Goal - Mason Marchment

Newly acquired Mason Marchment scored his first goal as a Blue Jacket when he knocked down a Damon Severson shot to get it past Dostál. It was a beautiful deflection, and in the celebration, he lost his gum on the ice. He picked it up and put it back in his mouth - No big deal.

The Blue Jackets went on their second power play when Beckett Sennecke drove through Elvis Merzlikins to get a goalie interference call. Elvis was able to pop back up and continue, but it was a hard shot. The Penalty was killed with ease by Anaheim.

Mason McTavish scored to make the score 3-2 at 13:36 into the second. Dante Fabbro tried to get a puck from behind the net to Brendan Smith, but it was stolen and fed to McTavish, who was standing point blank for the score.

Mason Marchment went to the box for tripping with 3:30 left in the second, giving the Ducks their second power play. Columbus was able to kill it off.

Third Period - SOG 7-7 - CBJ Goal - Zach Werenski

The first 10 minutes of the third period was a bunch of back-and-forth hockey with a few scoring chances each. Both Merzlikins and Dostál had to make a couple big saves each as well.

Zach Werenski continued his hot streak by scoring his 14th goal of the season at 12:44 of the third. Werenski's goal now puts him tied for first among all NHL defensemen in goals, and tied with Cale Makar in points.

Unfortunately, a common mistake reared its ugly head of the Jackets when they simply couldn't clear the puck after several seconds. Pavel Mintyukov put in the game-winner with just over three minutes to play.

Zach Werenski blocked a shot with his foot and collapsed to the ice, having to crawl to the bench in obvious pain. The CBJ ended up taking a penalty on the play because he couldn't get off the ice. They killed the penalty, but it was too late.

The Jackets would fall to the Ducks 4-3.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Dmitri Voronkov scored his 13th goal of the season. It is his 6th power play goal of the season.

Mason Marchment scored his 1st goal as a CBJ and 5th of the season.

Zach Werenski scored his 14th goal and picked up his 26th assist.

Charlie Coyle recorded his 17th assist.

Damon Severson picked up his 8th assist.

Ivan Provorov tallied his 9th assist.

Denton Mateychuk got his 7th assist.

Kent Johnson registered his 8th assist of the season.

Team Stats

The Jackets' power play went 1/2.

The Columbus PK stopped all three Ducks man advantages. They have now killed off 49 straight Duck power plays.

Columbus won 57.4% of the faceoffs. 35/61

The Blue Jackets had 15 giveaways.

Up Next: The Jackets travel to Downtown LA to play the Kings on Monday night.

