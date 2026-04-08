Zach Werenski Makes More History After Big Night In Detroit

Zach Werenski has 22 goals, 58 assists, and 80 points on the season.
Another game, and more history made for Columbus Blue Jackets superstar defenseman Zach Werenski.
Last night against the Detroit Red Wings, Werenski had a goal, an assist, and the game-winner in the shootout. He also played 33:26 of ice time and took 6 shots. He needed a game like this, and the Jackets needed a win.
With Werenski's two points, he set a CBJ record for the most multi-point games in a single season at 26. The record was previously held by Artemi Panarin at 25 games.
Werenski also has 7 games with 3-plus points, which is tied for the third most. Panarin owns that record as well at 9.
But wait, there's more!
Werenski now has 80 points on the season. With his back-to-back 80-point seasons, he now becomes just the third American-born defenseman in NHL history with consecutive 80-point seasons (Brian Leetch, 1990-91 - 1991-92 with NYR; Phil Housley, 1991-92 - 1992-93 with WPG).
Werenski is also just three assists shy of breaking his own record of 59 assists in a single season.
Zach Werenski should probably win the Norris Trophy.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are in Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Thursday.
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