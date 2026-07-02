Zach Werenski Remains Committed To The Columbus Blue Jackets, Now They Need To Commit To Him

Werenski has two years left on his current contract.
After yesterday's statement by GM Don Waddell and Zach Werenski, it seems that both of them are aligned and on the same page.
Don and I have had very open and honest dialogue since the season ended. Ideally, this wouldn’t have become such a public thing but that is the world we live in now and everything got blown out of proportion in my opinion. I want to win and I want to do that in Columbus. As I’ve thought about things and discussed everything with my wife and family, we want to be in Columbus. It has been my home for the past 10 years and I have always been proud to be a Blue Jacket. We have the best fans in the NHL. I love my teammates and coaches and I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to get us back in the playoffs to compete for a Stanley Cup. Don and I are completely aligned on that and are excited about what’s to come with our team.
But what does all this mean exactly? Does it mean that he's committed "for now"? Does it mean he's going to re-sign next summer? Does it mean that if the team doesn't take another stride next year, he'll be gone in the summer? The answer to all these questions is yes and no.
Both parties did their job to stop the madness that finally came to a head on Tuesday night with a nixed trade to Dallas. Zach said no because he wants to stay and win in Columbus.
That being said, Waddell has to revisit this topic next summer and make a final decision. In the meantime, though, the CBJ needs to do everything in its power to improve this summer and into the season. Make big trades and be aggressive.
So, is Zach Werenski really committed to the CBJ?
One source very close to the situation tells THN-Columbus that "he just wants to win," and that "he's realizing that winning won't mean anything unless he wins in Columbus. He's a Blue Jacket. He's just figuring that out."
There's a lot of time between now and next summer, but for now, it seems we can put this drama to bed. Don Waddell can now focus on signing his RFA's and filling out the roster in both Columbus and Cleveland.
Never a dull moment in Columbus, Ohio.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.
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