Zach Werenski Scores First Olympic Goal, Team USA Beats Germany

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski scored his 1st Olympic goal with 9 seconds left in the first period against Germany to put his team up 1-0. It was Werenski's second point of the tournament.
Werenski becomes just the 4th CBJ to score a goal in the Olympics. In 2006, Radoslav Suchý scored for Slovakia and David Výborný for the Czech Republic. While Rick Nash scored for Canada in 2010.
The U.S. would go on to beat the Germans and go undefeated in group play.
Werenski and the Americans will now play on Wednesday, with an opponent to be determined.
Elvis Merzlikins didn't play for Latvia in their loss to Denmark today. They will also play on Tuesday, with opponent and time to be determined.
Other Potential Games For The United States
February 18: Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m. - Sweden or Latvia
February 20: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m.
February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.
Other Potential Games For Latvia
Latvia vs. Sweden - Tuesday 3:10 PM Winner plays the United States
