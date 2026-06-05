Zach Werenski Sends Clear Message To The Columbus Blue Jackets

Werenski has only played in 29 career playoff games and has 13 points.
In the last 12 months, he's won a Gold Medal, a Silver Medal at 4-Nations, led that tournament in points, won Gold at the World Championships, won the Norris Trophy, and become a new dad. With all that being said, he's still not content.
Werenski appeared on NHL Network yesterday to talk about what a wild ride his life has been in the last year. But he had one clear message.
"I think the one thing I've learned after the World Championships and after the Olympics was just how fun winning is. I obviously haven't had that much success in the playoffs here in the NHL. I want that to change," Werenski said.
He goes on to say, "I had so much fun on those teams (WC & Olympics), and winning anything is fun. I got reminded of that these last 12 months, and I just want more of that."
This isn't the first time he's said this either. He said it last year after the 4-Nations tournament as well. "I'm ready to make the playoffs and be an impact player in it. I don't want to wait too much longer." It's time to listen to him.
Zach Werenski has sent a clear message to the Columbus Blue Jackets that it's time to win. It's time to build a winner around Zach Werenski before it's too late.
With the news yesterday that Detroit Red Wings star and best friend of Werenski, Dylan Larkin requesting a trade out of the Motor City, that could mean a chance for Don Waddell to do something crazy.
Will Don Waddell make the call to Detroit to see what they can work out? If I'm Zach Werenski, I'm absolutely telling Waddell to make that call. No, of course, Larkin won't put the Blue Jackets over the top, but it's a start at least, and Waddell surely can make other moves to make the roster better.
What are the chances of the CBJ landing Dylan Larkin? Probably slim to none if we're being honest, but that's analysis for another day.
Werenski has two years left on his current deal and is eligible for an extension in July 2027. That contract is going to be absolutely massive, and it needs to be with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Werenski is probably the best player this franchise has ever had at this point, including Rick Nash, and it's time to reward him with a strong team that will consistently make the playoffs for the next bunch of years.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.