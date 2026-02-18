Zach Werenski & Team USA Look For Rare Win Against Sweden

Team USA and Zach Werenski will take on Sweden today at 3:10 p.m. in Milan, and with it, America looks to break a very long winless streak against Tre Kornor.
Last year, the United States played Sweden at the 4 Nations Faceoff in Boston. The U.S. lost the game 2-1. Luckily, they had already clinched a spot in the final, so the loss to Sweden was no more than an ego killer. In that game, Zach Werenski assisted on the lone American goal and had 6 shots in 24:08 minutes of play.
Ready for some crazy stats?
The United States hasn't beaten Sweden in an Olympic Hockey game since 1960. Yes, you heard that right, 1960.
Going into today's game, The U.S. and Sweden have played a total of 15 times. America has a record of 6-7-2 and has a goal differential of plus-24. Sounds good right? Yeah, not so fast!
Team USA has gone winless in the last 8 games against Sweden, with their last win coming in 1960. They're 0-6-2, with the two ties coming in 1980 and 1992. Pretty crazy if you ask me.
If the United States wants to advance to the Semifinal on Friday, they have to find a way to beat Sweden. No slow starts, no flukey goals from the center ice logo, and no out of character defensive breakdowns.
Zach Werenski and his blueline teammates are going to have to crank their play up a notch if they want to stop Sweden. But something tells me that you don't have to tell Zach, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, and Jake Sanderson that.
Other Potential Games For The United States
Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.