Zach Werenski & Team USA Win Olympic Gold

The United States and Canada both played like their hair was on fire, and left nothing in the tank.
From the drop of the puck to start the game, the intensity and anxiety could be felt everywhere.
Matt Boldy got the party started when he put the U.S. up 1-0 6 minutes into the first period.
Cale Makar tied the game at one with just under two minutes left in the second period to finally break American goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
Hellebuyck stood on his head for the majority of this game, single-handedly keeping the Americans in it. When the USA took back-to-back penalties to put the Canadians on a 5-3 power play for almost two minutes, the momentum changed. The ice was tilted in favor of Canada for nearly the remainder of the game.
Jack Hughes took a high stick from Sam Bennett to earn a 4-minute double minor with 6:34 left. With under a minute left, Hughes himself was called for a high stick, giving Canada a power play for 1:11.
The U.S. killed it, but not without a bit of anxiety.
Off to OT for a 3-on-3 OT.
In overtime, Blue Jacket Defenseman Zach Werenski set up Jack Hughes for the game winner to send America home with the gold medal.
Zach Werenski's golden moment happened in overtime.
Next Up For Columbus- The Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Boston Bruins on February 26th at 7 p.m.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.