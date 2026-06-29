Zach Werenski Trade Scenario #1: Dallas Stars

Harley is signed to an 8-year, $84,696,000 contract with a cap hit of $10,587,000 per season, which starts next season and goes until 2034. He has a no-movement clause that doesn't kick in until 2029, so if something bad were to happen before then, the CBJ could offload him with no issues. The big defenseman has tremendous upside and is a smooth-skating, two-way defenseman known for his elite mobility, offensive transition, and reliable gap control. He's developed into a top-pairing defenseman capable of logging massive minutes.