Zach Werenski Trade Scenario #1: Dallas Stars
With Zach Werenski unlikely to extend in Columbus, let us take a first crack at a trade scenario.
The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves in a familiar situation: Yet another superstar who wants out. This one is very similar to the Rick Nash situation from a dozen years ago.
That being said, it's time to start looking at possible trade scenario's involving teams that could actually afford Werenski, and has the assets to pull off a trade of such magnitude.
GM Don Waddell has said he doesn't want picks or throwaways; he wants the players that the team DON'T want to trade. If you want the reigning Norris Trophy winner, you're going to have to pay up.
So, let's take a look at the first trade proposal, which happens to be very realistic.
The Dallas Stars are in "Win-now" mode and must do something to pass Colorado. Losing a top young player, two prospects, and a pick doesn't seem too far-fetched for a team that desperately wants to beat the Avs and Wild. Having a chance at Werenski could motivate the Stars to throw everything they have at this trade.
To CBJ
Thomas Harley - D - 24 Years Old
Harley is signed to an 8-year, $84,696,000 contract with a cap hit of $10,587,000 per season, which starts next season and goes until 2034. He has a no-movement clause that doesn't kick in until 2029, so if something bad were to happen before then, the CBJ could offload him with no issues. The big defenseman has tremendous upside and is a smooth-skating, two-way defenseman known for his elite mobility, offensive transition, and reliable gap control. He's developed into a top-pairing defenseman capable of logging massive minutes.
Mavrik Bourque - C - 24 Years Old
Bourque is an RFA and will need a new deal. He had 41 points in 82 games in his second full NHL season. Bourque projects as a valuable top-nine, or potentially top-six, forward who can contribute 50 to 65 points in a consistent role. He plays "the right way," and this could excite Rick Bowness, who implores that his players play that way.
Emil Hemming - RW - 20 Years Old
Hemming is the older brother of 2026 NHL Draft Pick Oscar Hemming. The young Finn has been in North America for two years and made his AHL debut last season, playing in five games after playing for the Barrie Colts of the OHL. In Barrie, he had 63 points in 46 games.
2027 First-Round Pick
This pick would most likely be in the mid to late 20's range.
What do you think? Would the Dallas Stars be motivated enough to make this trade? As Don Waddell said, it's going to a lot to get the best player in Columbus Blue Jackets history.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency starts on July 1st. Will the CBJ be players?
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.