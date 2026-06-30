Zach Werenski Trade Scenario #3: Utah Mammoth

Simashev is entering the second year of his 3-year ELC. He played the majority of last season with the AHL Tucson Roadrunners and had 35 points in 40 games. He also played 28 games for Utah and had a point. He's a two-way defenseman known for his elite skating, exceptional defensive reach, and physical presence. Offensively, Simashev is a low-risk player who prioritizes smart, basic plays over high-risk creativity, according to scouting reports.