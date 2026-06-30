Zach Werenski Trade Scenario #3: Utah Mammoth

With Zach Werenski unlikely to extend in Columbus, let us take another crack at a trade scenario.
The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves in a familiar situation: Yet another superstar who wants out. This one is very similar to the Rick Nash situation from a dozen years ago.
That being said, it's time to start looking at possible trade scenarios involving teams that could actually afford Werenski and have the assets to pull off a trade of such magnitude.
GM Don Waddell has said he doesn't want picks or throwaways; he wants the players that the team DON'T want to trade. If you want the reigning Norris Trophy winner, you're going to have to pay up.
So, let's take a look at another proposal, which happens to be very realistic.
The Utah Mammoth made the playoffs for the first time in their history this past season. They were taken out by eventual Western Conference champs, the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Mammoth could use a player like Zach Werenski to solidify their defense and make a push to take out Vegas.
Dylan Guenther - F - 23 Years Old
Dylan Guenther is signed to a 8 year, $57,143,000 contract with a cap hit of $7,142,875 per season, which runs until 2033. He doesn't have any trade protection until the 30-31 season. The young forward set a career high with 40 goals and 73 points. He led the Mammoth in goals and was third in points.
Dmitri Simashev - D - 21 Years Old
Simashev is entering the second year of his 3-year ELC. He played the majority of last season with the AHL Tucson Roadrunners and had 35 points in 40 games. He also played 28 games for Utah and had a point. He's a two-way defenseman known for his elite skating, exceptional defensive reach, and physical presence. Offensively, Simashev is a low-risk player who prioritizes smart, basic plays over high-risk creativity, according to scouting reports.
2027 First-Round Pick
The pick will most likely be a top-20 pick, possibly top-25 depending on if the Mammoth take another step forward.
What do you think? Would the Utah Mammoth be motivated enough to make this trade? As Don Waddell said, it's going to take a lot to get the best player in Columbus Blue Jackets history.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency starts on July 1st. Will the CBJ be players?
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