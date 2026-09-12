19 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #19

He was traded to the Nashville Predators for Seth Jones in 2016, where he played 533 games for the Preds. He was never able to replicate his 71-point season from 2014-15 and hit a 64-point high for the Preds in 2019. Johansen was embroiled in some drama with the Philadelphia Flyers. On August 20, 2024, He was placed on unconditional waivers following a material breach of contract. Johansen is officially retired.