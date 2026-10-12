Blue Jackets Leading The League In Faceoffs By A Wide Margin

Through four games, the CBJ have gone 136-232 at the faceoff circle, for a winning % of 58.6%. That's good enough for #1 in the league by 4%. The difference between 2nd and 17th in the league is 4.4%. The Boston Bruins posted a 56.39% win % in 2012-13, the NHL record.
Pretty wild if you ask me.
Leading the way is top center Adam Fantilli. Fantilli is #1 in the league at 77.1%, winning 54 of 70 faceoffs. The record for faceoff winning % for a single season is 65.03%, set by Michael McLeod in 2023–24. Fantilli has gotten better and better each season in terms of his draws.
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Charlie Coyle is second with a win % of 63.8%, winning 37 of 58 faceoffs.
Sean Monahan has won 43.1%, while Danton Heinen has won 44.0%.
Situationally, the CBJ have won 56.9% while even strength, 75.0% on the PP, 61.9% while shorthanded, 60.5% while in the offensive zone, 42.3% in the neutral zone, and 70.6% in the defensive zone.
If the CBJ can maintain these numbers throughout the season, it could mean very good things for season.
What do you think about the faceoff percentages this season?
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