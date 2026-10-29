Columbus Blue Jackets (10pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22 pts) Game Preview

Matthew Knies has 1-4-5 in 9 career GP and has 2 multi-point efforts in his last 3 games against Carolina (1-3-4).

Charlie Coyle has posted 5-8-13 in 27career games and notched a four-point effort last season on Mar. 17 with 1-3-4 against Carolina at Nationwide Arena.

Adam Fantilli has 1-4-5 in nine career games, with two multi-point efforts in his past five contests against the Hurricanes (1-4-5).

Sean Monahan has 6-12-18 in 23 career GP, with assists in three of his last five meetings (0-5-5) and points in six of his past nine contests against Carolina (1-7-8).

Valeri Nichushkin has 5-7-12 with four multipoint efforts in 13 career games, including points in four of the past five contests (4-3-7).