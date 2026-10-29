Columbus Blue Jackets (10pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 12:38 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 12:38 PM
The Blue Jackets are 30-33-0-5 overall, and 13-18-0-3 on the road in Carolina.
Carolina Hurricanes - 10-2-2 - 22 Points - Won 2- 1st in the Metro
Columbus Blue Jackets - 5-5-0 - 8 Points - Won 2 - 7th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Matthew Knies has 1-4-5 in 9 career GP and has 2 multi-point efforts in his last 3 games against Carolina (1-3-4).
- Charlie Coyle has posted 5-8-13 in 27career games and notched a four-point effort last season on Mar. 17 with 1-3-4 against Carolina at Nationwide Arena.
- Adam Fantilli has 1-4-5 in nine career games, with two multi-point efforts in his past five contests against the Hurricanes (1-4-5).
- Sean Monahan has 6-12-18 in 23 career GP, with assists in three of his last five meetings (0-5-5) and points in six of his past nine contests against Carolina (1-7-8).
- Valeri Nichushkin has 5-7-12 with four multipoint efforts in 13 career games, including points in four of the past five contests (4-3-7).
- Zach Werenski has 6-12-18 in 35 career GP with assists in six of the last nine games against the Hurricanes (2-7-9).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 11.1% - 30th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 72.7% - 23rd in the NHL
- Goals For - 25 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 33 - 6th in the NHL
Hurricanes Stats
- Power Play - 23.5% - 10th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 83.3% - 11th in the NHL
- Goals For - 53 - 4th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 33 - 5th in the NHL
Series History vs. Hurricanes
- The Blue Jackets are 30-33-0-5 overall, and 13-18-0-3 on the road in Carolina.
- Columbus went 1-3-0 in 2025-26.
- The home team has won nine of the last 10 meetings and 13 of the last 16 dating back to Feb. 25, 2022.
- The winning team has scored four-plus goals in each of the past nine contests (including SO goals) and in 17 of the past 19 since Oct. 23, 2021.
- The winning team has won by three or more goals in eight of the past 10 meetings of the series.
- The teams have combined for six-plus goals in 10 of the last 14 overall games of the series.
Who To Watch For The Hurricanes
- Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes in Goals(8), assists(11), and points (19).
- Logan Stankoven has 8 goals and 11 points.
- Pyotr Kochetchov is 8-0-0 with a a SV% of .918. He's won 8 straight games.
- Brandon Bussi is 2-2-2 and his last start was on 10-22.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 10 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 10 Games Missed - Lightly skating. Could return soon
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 33
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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