Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (11 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
399 Members•4,003 Posts
Oct 18, 2026 1:48 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 1:48 PM
The Blue Jackets are 33-29-1-7 overall, and 14-17-0-5 on the road in Minnesota.
Minnesota Wild - 5-2-1 - 11 Points - Won 1 - 3rd in the Central
Columbus Blue Jackets - 3-3-0 - 6 Points - Won 1 - 7th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Adam Fantilli has notched 2-1-3 in six career matchups against the Wild and posted 1-1-2 in his last trip to St. Paul.
- Matthew Knies has 2-1-3 in five career games against Minnesota, with points in his last two outings (1-1-2) as well as goals in two of his three games at Grand Casino Arena.
- Valeri Nichushkin has collected 6-8-14 in 34 career contests vs. Minnesota, including a two-assist effort in his last game in St. Paul, and has 2-4-6 in his last 5 on the road against the club.
- Zach Werenski has tallied 7-4-11 in 15 career matchups with the Wild, who scored twice in the club’s last game and collected 3-2-5 during the 2025-26 season series. Also has points in six of his past nine overall (6-3-9).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 13.3% - 27th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 66.7% - 29th in the NHL
- Goals For - 16 - 29th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 21 - 8th in the NHL
Wild Stats
- Power Play - 33.3% - 2nd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 88.5% - 5th in the NHL
- Goals For - 26 - 16th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 20 - 4th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Wild
- The Blue Jackets are 33-29-1-7 overall, and 14-17-0-5 on the road in Minnesota.
- Columbus has earned points in four of its past five trips to Minnesota (2-1-2) and in 12 of the past 18 games played at Grand Casino Arena since the 2010-11 season (10-6-2).
- The previous meeting between the clubs in St. Paul on Oct. 11, 2025, saw the most combined goals, as well as the most scored by Columbus, on the road in the all-time series after a 7-4 Blue Jackets win.
- Columbus has scored on the power play in each of its last three appearances at Grand Casino Arena (3-for-9, 33.3 pct.).
- The teams have combined for seven-plus goals in four of the last six overall.
Who To Watch For The Wild
- Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 9 goals and 14 points.
- Quinn Hughes leads the Wild with 10 assists.
- Goalie Jesper Wallstedt is 5-1-1 with a SV% of .921.
- Calvin Pickard is 0-1-0 with a SV% of .800. His last start was October 13th.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - IR - 6 Games Missed
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 6 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 6 Games Missed
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 22
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo)
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the Minnesota Wild tonight at 6:00 PM.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy