Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (11 pts) Game Preview

Adam Fantilli has notched 2-1-3 in six career matchups against the Wild and posted 1-1-2 in his last trip to St. Paul.

Matthew Knies has 2-1-3 in five career games against Minnesota, with points in his last two outings (1-1-2) as well as goals in two of his three games at Grand Casino Arena.

Valeri Nichushkin has collected 6-8-14 in 34 career contests vs. Minnesota, including a two-assist effort in his last game in St. Paul, and has 2-4-6 in his last 5 on the road against the club.