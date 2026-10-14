Damon Severson Cracks Top Ten List After Two Assist Night Vs. Florida

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson has come back from shoulder surgery rehab and has been very productive in his three games played so far.
In three games, he has a goal and three assists for four points, while having a plus-3 rating. He also has 4 shots on goal while playing around 23 minutes per game.
Last night against the Panthers, he had two assists and was a plus-3 in a 7-3 loss to Florida. He was by far and away the best player on the ice for the CBJ.
With his two assists, though, he has moved into the top-10 all-time in CBJ history for assists by a defenseman. He now has 65 assists as a Blue Jacket, passing Ron Hainsey, who had 64.
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Ivan Provorov sits 9th with 75 assists, and if he keeps racking up points, he could catch Provorov before he comes back from injury.
With essentially 5 years left on his deal, he could finish top-2 all time behind Werenski before his career is over. Seth Jones is second with 173 assists.
Severson has been the subject of much criticism in the last few years. He has 89 points in 211 games in Columbus and was a career-best plus-18 last season. After moving into the top pairing with Zach Werenski, his season took off, and the negative talk went away. After Severson went down with an injury near the end of last season, one could say the team went down as well.
So far, so good after three games for the 32-year-old defenseman from Melville, Saskatchewan.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Saturday to play the New York Rangers.
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