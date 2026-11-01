Jake Oettinger Stands Tall For Dallas, Sends Columbus Home With Another Loss

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 1, 2026 1:30 PM
The Jackets are now 5-7-0 on the season
Damon Severson(2) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves stopped 14 of 16 Stars shots in a 3-1 loss on Saturday night.
The Blue Jackets hung tough with yet another juggernaut, but just didn't have enough to get by.
Columbus and Dallas both had 19 scoring chances and 9 high-danger scoring chances in all situations. The CBJ actually had an expected goal share of 2.30 compared to Dallas' 2.23.
The power play goal and having an elite goalie made all the difference in this game.
First Period - No CBJ Goals
Mikko Rantanen wasted no time putting the Stars in front when he took a Wyatt Johnston backhand cross-crease and put it past Jet Greaves. The power-play goal was scored at the 2:16 mark.
The Blue Jackets actually played a pretty decent period, holding the Stars' offense off and giving up just one power-play goal.
That was until Thomas Harley gathered a puck along the wall and to Greaves right. He simply slung the puck towards the net, and it somehow went in with 1 second left on the clock. A truly backbreaking goal that would prove to be the game-winning goal.
These are the types of goals that Jet Greaves absolutely cannot give up.
Second Period - No CBJ Goals
Each team took a penalty in the second period, but each team killed it. The Jackets outshot the Stars 9 to 5 and looked pretty good defensively.
Neither team would score a goal in the period.
Third Period - Severson
Damon Severson would finally get the Blue Jackets on the board at the 6:21 mark of the third period. After the CBJ won a faceoff, Zach Werenski gained control of the puck and worked his way around a Star to find a streaking Severson, who was to Oettinger's left. Severson buried it for his second goal of the season.
Despite outshooting the Stars 7-3 in the third, and 25-17 for the game, they couldn't get any more rubber past Jake Oettinger, who was stellar in this game.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Damon Severson scored his second goal of the season
- Zach Werenski recorded his 10th assist and had 4 shots.
- Kent Johnson picked up his 5th assist.
- Ivan Provorov played 19:31 in his first game of the season.
- Erik Gudbranson played 4:34 and was a minus-1.
- Adam Fantilli had 3 shots and 5 hits.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/1 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK went 1/2 on the kill.
- Columbus won 60% of the faceoffs - 30/50
- The Blue Jackets had 33 hits and 8 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets return home to take on the Colorado Avalanche.
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