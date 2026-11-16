Shocker: The Columbus Blue Jackets Have A Goalie Problem...Again

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Nov 16, 2026 4:05 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:05 PM
On September 14, 2026, Cam Talbot signed a one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The signing came less than a month after it was announced that Elvis Merzlikins had off-season shoulder surgery and would most likely miss most of the season.
Stop me if you've heard this before: The Columbus Blue Jackets have a goalie problem, yet again.
Talbot has started 8 games this season and finished another in relief of Jet Greaves. He's 5-3-0 with a SV% of .909 and a GAA of 2.51. Without him, on most nights, the CBJ probably would've lost. He's been outstanding this season.
Talbot is 13th in the league in SV% and 18th in GAA.
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Jet Greaves, on the other hand, has been awful. He has a 2-8-0 record, a SV% of .875, and a GAA of 3.42. He's given up 3 or more goals in 8 of his 10 starts this season. Where is the Jet Greaves from last season?
I'm guessing that when Cam Talbot signed with Columbus, it wasn't to play more than a game every 3 or 4, not every other night, and definitely not every night. I'm sure he's fine with this, but you have to think he didn't sign up for this kind of workload.
Jet Greaves has to find his game, and fast. He has not been the goalie he was last year by any means. He's lost 6 starts in a row, and 8 of his last 9. This can't continue to happen.
Yes, the entire team is bad right now, and many will defend Greaves, saying that the defense in front of him is to blame, and that could be right, to an extent. But he's been letting in some soft-ish goals lately, and those are the same shots he was stopping last season, so we know he has it in him.
It seems like every season, one of the goalies on the roster, and sometimes both, completely loses their game and falls off the face of the Earth.
The Blue Jackets need to figure our a lot, but the goalie situation would be a good start.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back on the road to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7 PM.
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