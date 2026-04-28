Dallas Stars Game 5 Line Combinations vs Minnesota Wild

Dallas seeks even-strength scoring and defensive breakthroughs as key players must elevate their game to overcome Minnesota's dominance in Game 5.
On Tuesday, Game 5 between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will be pivotal as the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues to unfold. Facing a must win situation, Dallas enters with a clear concern that has defined the series so far: its struggles at even strength.
Through four games, the Stars have leaned heavily on their power play, scoring only three of their 11 total goals at five on five. In contrast, Minnesota has controlled play at even strength, generating 11 of its 14 goals in those situations and consistently dictating the pace.
Production at five on five has been limited across the Dallas lineup. Only Matt Duchene, Jason Robertson, and Nils Lundkvist have recorded multiple even strength points, leaving several key players needing to elevate their impact. Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, and Wyatt Johnston in particular will be expected to drive more offense without the man advantage.
At the same time, Dallas must find a way to break through against Minnesota’s top contributors. Players like Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek have yet to be on the ice for an even strength goal against in the series. Changing that trend will be critical if the Stars hope to shift momentum and extend their postseason run.
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Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Minnesota (Game 5)
Hryckowian - Johnston - Rantanen
Robertson - Duchene - Bourque
Steel - Hyry - Benn
Back - Faksa - Blackwell
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel - Myers
Oettinger
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