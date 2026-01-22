Line Combinations: Stars at Blue Jackets

The Dallas Stars recently snapped their lengthy losing skid when blasting a red hot Bruins team for a 6-2 victory. They now look to carry it over for consective wins for the first time since going into the Christmas break. They head out onto the road to play a Columbus Blue Jackets team that has long been underestimated and is starting to catch teams by surprise.
After a recent coaching change, the Blue Jackets turned to former Dallas head coach Rick Bowness, and the familiar “coaching bump” has followed. Since the switch, Columbus has won four of its last five games and is riding an 8-5-1 stretch over its past 14 contests. Dallas has started to find its footing as well, but the question remains whether the Stars can maintain that momentum against a surging Blue Jackets squad.
That drought ended against the Bruins, as Dallas erupted for six goals, four of which came at even strength. Nine different players found the scoresheet, with six recording multiple points. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance, though Matt Duchene remained quiet and continues to struggle, posting just 11 points in 25 games this season.
Duchene will have another opportunity to snap out of his slump against a young Columbus team expected to start 24-year-old Jet Greaves. Greaves has been red-hot lately, going 6-3-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage over his last ten starts. Dallas will counter with backup Casey DeSmith in net, giving Jake Oettinger a well-earned rest.
Robertson - Hintz - Bourque
Steel - Duchene - Johnston
Back - Hryckowian - Benn
Blackwell - Faksa - Bastian
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Lyubushkin - Petrovic
DeSmith
