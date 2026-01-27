Logo
Dallas Stars
Line Combinations: Stars at Blues

Jake Tye
2h
Discover the Stars' projected offensive firepower and defensive pairings as they prepare to face the Blues. See who's set to skate together.

The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their foot on the gas after winning two of their last three games, aiming to build on recent momentum against what appears to be a favorable matchup. Dallas heads on the road to St. Louis to face a Blues team enduring a difficult season, sitting at 19-24-9 with the second-worst record in both the Western Conference and the NHL.

After losing ten of 12 games prior to their recent rebound, this matchup presents an opportunity for the Stars to continue getting back on track. Meanwhile, the Blues have dropped seven of their last nine games, including four straight entering Tuesday, and appear more focused on selling at the trade deadline than pushing for contention, something Dallas will hope does not translate into a bounce-back performance against them.

Dallas has recently been driven by improved play throughout the lineup, particularly as the offense erupted for nine goals in their two most recent wins. That surge helped mask earlier struggles at even strength, where the Stars managed just four even-strength goals over the four games prior to their last three.

The turnaround has also eased the burden on goaltender Jake Oettinger, who has allowed 10 goals over his last five starts after surrendering 16 in the previous four. On the other side, St. Louis is simply searching for offense and ranks last in the league at 2.42 goals per game.

If the Stars can generate enough scoring support, Oettinger and a tightening Dallas defense should be well positioned against an ice-cold Blues attack. With divisional implications and four points at stake, it sets up an intriguing matchup with added weight in the standings.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. St. Louis (Friday)#

Hryckowian - Johnston - Rantanen

Robertson - Hintz - Bourque

Steel - Duchene - Benn

Back - Faksa - Blackwell

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lundkvist

Capobianco - Petrovic

Oettinger

