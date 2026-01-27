Line Combinations: Stars at Blues

The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their foot on the gas after winning two of their last three games, aiming to build on recent momentum against what appears to be a favorable matchup. Dallas heads on the road to St. Louis to face a Blues team enduring a difficult season, sitting at 19-24-9 with the second-worst record in both the Western Conference and the NHL.
After losing ten of 12 games prior to their recent rebound, this matchup presents an opportunity for the Stars to continue getting back on track. Meanwhile, the Blues have dropped seven of their last nine games, including four straight entering Tuesday, and appear more focused on selling at the trade deadline than pushing for contention, something Dallas will hope does not translate into a bounce-back performance against them.
Dallas has recently been driven by improved play throughout the lineup, particularly as the offense erupted for nine goals in their two most recent wins. That surge helped mask earlier struggles at even strength, where the Stars managed just four even-strength goals over the four games prior to their last three.
The turnaround has also eased the burden on goaltender Jake Oettinger, who has allowed 10 goals over his last five starts after surrendering 16 in the previous four. On the other side, St. Louis is simply searching for offense and ranks last in the league at 2.42 goals per game.
Hryckowian - Johnston - Rantanen
Robertson - Hintz - Bourque
Steel - Duchene - Benn
Back - Faksa - Blackwell
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Capobianco - Petrovic
Oettinger
