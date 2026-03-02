Line Combinations: Stars at Canucks

The Dallas Stars will try to extend their blazing eight-game winning streak as they head west for a matchup against the struggling Vancouver Canucks, currently the league’s lowest-ranked club.
Monday’s contest marks the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. Interestingly, the visiting side has won both previous matchups, setting up this game as the tiebreaker in the season series. Dallas dropped the opener 5–3 on home ice but bounced back in their most recent trip to Vancouver with a gritty 4–2 victory.
Since their late-November clash, the teams have moved in opposite directions. The Stars have surged to a 23-9-6 record, while the Canucks have struggled at 9-23-5 over the same stretch.
Dallas is focused on solidifying its playoff position and aiming to snap a three-year run of falling short in the Western Conference Finals. Vancouver, meanwhile, appears to be shifting toward the future, with reports suggesting the organization is open to moving several high-priced assets while prioritizing long-term development. Although Dallas enters as a heavy favorite, the Stars can’t afford to overlook a team that has already handed them a loss this season.
Among Vancouver’s few bright spots of late are forward Conor Garland, who has tallied four assists in his last four outings, and Liam Ohgren. Acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the Quinn Hughes deal, Ohgren has contributed two goals and two assists over his past five games.
Dallas will counter with its high-powered offense, led by Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene, who have combined for 13 goals during the current eight-game surge. With valuable standings points on the line, the Stars will look to maintain their narrow one-point edge over the Wild for second place in the Central Division, a crucial spot that could secure home-ice advantage in a likely first-round playoff matchup.
Robertson - Johnston - Bourque
Steel - Duchene - Benn
Erne - Hryckowian - Blackwell
Back - Hyry - Bastian
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel- Petrovic
Oettinger
