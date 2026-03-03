Line Combinations: Stars at Flames

After setting a franchise record with nine consecutive victories, the Dallas Stars won’t have much time to celebrate. They’ll be right back in action Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames, less than 24 hours after dominating the Vancouver Canucks 6–1 on Monday.
Sweeping a back-to-back is never easy, and it becomes even more demanding when both games are on the road, with constant travel, hotel stays, and none of the comforts of home ice.
Tuesday’s contest marks the second of three meetings between Dallas and Calgary this season. The Flames pulled off a surprising upset in the first matchup, earning a 3–2 shootout victory on home ice by keeping the Stars’ high-powered offense largely in check. Replicating that formula won’t be simple. Dallas has scored at least three goals in each game during its nine-game surge, averaging four per contest over that stretch.
In that earlier win, Calgary received a strong 28-save effort from Devin Cooley, while Dallas countered with backup Casey DeSmith. DeSmith is expected to get another opportunity between the pipes Tuesday after starter Jake Oettinger handled Monday’s win over Vancouver.
Since that loss to Calgary, DeSmith has been outstanding, compiling an 8-3-3 record along with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage across 15 appearances. His performance will be pivotal as he faces last season’s Rookie of the Year finalist, Dustin Wolf, who is projected to start for the Flames.
Up front, Matt Duchene has been red-hot, continuing the form that saw him finish as Dallas’ leading scorer last season. During the current nine-game streak, the veteran winger has totaled eight goals and five assists for 13 points.
Calgary, meanwhile, will look to Nazem Kadri for a spark. The veteran center, who has recorded seven points in his past eight games and is rumored to be a potential trade deadline piece, could boost his value with a standout showing against the streaking Stars.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
Robertson - Johnston - Bourque
Steel - Duchene - Benn
Erne - Hryckowian - Blackwell
Back - Hyry - Bastian
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel- Petrovic
DeSmith
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.