Line Combinations: Stars at Penguins

The Dallas Stars have been a team of extremes this season, alternating between dominant stretches and difficult slumps. After an incredible 14-0-1 run over 15 games, Dallas has cooled off significantly, dropping five of its last six contests.
Saturday offers a key opportunity for the Stars to reset and regain momentum as they enter the final 10 games of the regular season and prepare for the playoffs. They will face a Pittsburgh Penguins team that has experienced its own ups and downs. Pittsburgh is coming off back-to-back losses to the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche but responded with a 4-3 shootout win over the Ottawa Senators.
The return of captain Sidney Crosby has provided a noticeable boost for the Penguins. With him back in the lineup, Pittsburgh has gone 5-3-3 over its last 11 games and has remained competitive against some of the league’s top teams, setting the stage for a strong matchup against Dallas.
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During their recent six-game skid, the Stars have been outscored 20-12, with their typically high-powered offense slowing to just two goals per game. Turning that around will be a priority, and much will depend on Jason Robertson, who has still managed to produce at a point-per-game pace despite the team’s struggles.
Defensively, Dallas will need to contain a red-hot Erik Karlsson, who is playing at an elite level reminiscent of his Norris Trophy-winning form. The Swedish defenseman has racked up 22 points over his last 15 games and is tied with Nathan MacKinnon for the third-most points in the league during that span.
With both teams looking to build momentum, Saturday’s game could be an important turning point as the regular season winds down.
Robertson - Johnston - Bourque
Steel - Duchene - Benn
Erne - Hryckowian - Blackwell
Back - Hyry - Bastian
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel - Myers
Oettinger
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