Line Combinations: Stars at Sabres

Stars and Sabres clash in a potential Stanley Cup preview. Sam Steel's return could ignite Dallas' offense in this crucial regular-season finale.
The 2025–26 regular season wraps up Wednesday with a marquee matchup as the Dallas Stars face off against the Buffalo Sabres in a clash between two of the league’s top teams. Widely viewed as a potential Stanley Cup Final preview, the game features the third- and fourth-ranked teams in their respective conferences.
As Dallas continues to get healthier, forward Sam Steel could return to the lineup, joining a growing list of recently activated players that includes Michael Bunting, Radek Faksa, and Tyler Myers. Steel is expected to slot into a top-line role in his first game back and will aim to make an immediate impact.
Both teams are already looking ahead to the playoffs. The Stars are set to meet the Minnesota Wild in what promises to be a hard-fought first-round series. Meanwhile, the Sabres are preparing for their first postseason appearance since 2011, where they will take on the Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated matchup.
While Wednesday’s result will not affect playoff positioning, it offers both teams a valuable opportunity to build momentum and fine-tune their game before the intensity of the postseason begins.
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Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Buffalo (Wednesday)
Steel - Johnston - Rantanen
Robertson - Duchene - Bourque
Benn - Hryckowian - Bunting
Back - Faksa - Erne
Harley - Lundkvist
Lindell - Lyubushkin
Bichsel - Myers
Oettinger
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