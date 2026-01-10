Line Combinations: Stars at Sharks

The Dallas Stars look to build off a solid bounce-back win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday as they continue their six-game road trip, with the third stop shaping up to be one of the most difficult. Trips to California were once viewed favorably around the league, but that narrative has shifted as both the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks have re-emerged as competitive teams.

Saturday’s matchup features a Sharks squad led by superstar-in-the-making Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Living up to his “Next Sidney Crosby” nickname, the 19-year-old North Vancouver native has been sensational, ranking third in the NHL with 24 goals and second in assists with 43 for 67 points in just 43 games. Celebrini will be the focal point for Dallas’ defense, which struggled during a recent six-game losing skid but rebounded impressively against Washington by allowing just one goal.

The Stars will aim to maintain that defensive structure and avoid opening things up against a San Jose team that relies heavily on Celebrini for offense, as the next closest Shark, Alexander Wennberg, has 30 points, which is 37 fewer than Celebrini. Dallas also found encouraging depth scoring in its last outing, with three of four forward lines contributing goals, a trend they hope continues.

San Jose enters the game with a 22-18-3 record and holds the top wild card spot, while Dallas sits second in the Central Division at 26-10-8. The matchup should be a compelling one, especially in goal, as the Stars are expected to start Jake Oettinger, who is looking to snap out of a recent rough stretch, against Sharks netminder Yaroslav Askarov. Despite a 3.78 goals-against average and .875 save percentage over his last four starts, Askarov has found ways to win, making this a fascinating clash on both ends of the ice.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. San Jose (Saturday):

Steel - Johnston - Rantanen

Robertson - Hintz - Bourque

Hryckowian - Duchene - Blackwell

Back - Faksa - Bastian

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lyubushkin

Capobianco - Lundkvist

Oettinger

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.