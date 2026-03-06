Logo
Line Combinations: Stars vs Avalanche

Stars chase historic streak against Avalanche, featuring a Texas debut and potent offense despite looming injuries.

History continues to follow the Dallas Stars as they head into Friday’s matchup with the Colorado Avalanche looking to extend a franchise-record ten-game winning streak.

It could also be a historic night for Texas as Houston native Tyler Myers is expected to make his Stars debut and would become the first Texas-born player to appear in a regular season game for the franchise. Newly acquired forward Michael Bunting is also expected to suit up for Dallas after being traded on Thursday.

The two teams have met once this season, with Dallas earning a 5-4 win back in October. They will face each other three more times before the regular season ends, making every point important in the division race.

Both teams are dealing with injuries. Colorado will be without Artturi Lehkonen for some time and is still missing Logan O'Connor. Dallas recently welcomed Lian Bichsel back after the Olympic break and is expected to also get star center Roope Hintz back but could still be without Radek Faksa and Mikko Rantanen.

Despite the injuries, the Stars have scored 19 goals in their last four games. Colorado is also hot with a 4-1 record since the Olympic break, setting up another tight matchup Friday night.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Calgary (Tuesday)

Robertson - Hintz - Johnston

Bunting - Duchene - Benn

Steel - Hryckowian - Bourque

Erne - Back - Blackwell

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lundkvist

Bichsel - Myers

Oettinger

