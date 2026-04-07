Line Combinations: Stars vs Flames

Stars battle Flames in must-win game. Can Dallas overcome offensive woes against a surging Calgary squad desperate for a playoff spot?
After dropping seven of their last nine games, the Dallas Stars will look to steady themselves Tuesday in what appears to be a prime opportunity to get back on track against the Calgary Flames, who hold one of the league’s worst records.
That said, Calgary has been far from an easy out lately as the Flames have won six of their last nine games, proving to be a gritty opponent with recent victories over teams like the Los Angeles Kings, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Anaheim Ducks. Their recent stretch suggests Dallas cannot afford to overlook them.
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Stars are searching for momentum heading into the playoffs. Offensive struggles have been a concern, and the team will need more production from key players like Wyatt Johnston and Thomas Harley.
Johnston has recorded just two points over his last six games, while Harley has been held off the scoresheet in five straight contests. Dallas will also have to contend with a surging Morgan Frost, who has been a driving force for Calgary with six points in his last four games.
Despite the contrast in the standings, this matchup has the makings of a competitive and entertaining contest, with both teams bringing plenty of urgency into the night.
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Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Calgary (Tuesday)
Robertson - Johnston - Rantanen
Benn - Duchene - Blackwell
Back - Hryckowian - Bourque
Erne - Hyry
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel - Lyubushkin
Myers
Oettinger
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