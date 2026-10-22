Line Combinations: Stars vs Jets

Oct 22, 2026 2:03 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 2:03 PM
On Thursday, the Dallas Stars look to win their fourth straight when hosting a Winnipeg Jets team entering a brutal seven-game gauntlet against Stanley Cup contenders.
The Jets have dropped three straight and could use a win to kick off the tough road ahead, but it won't be easy against a Stars team that has taken a firm hold in this matchup, winning seven of the last eight meetings dating back to Game 3 of the 2025 playoff series.
The Stars' elite offense has routinely found answers against the Jets, even when Winnipeg had an all-world goaltender like Connor Hellebuyck, scoring three or more goals in four straight meetings.
Fortunes may be turning in Winnipeg's favor, though, as the Stars have scored just 22 goals through nine games this season for a 2.44 goals-per-game average that ties the Detroit Red Wings for sixth-worst in the NHL.
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The Jets are only slightly better at 2.67 goals per game, which also ranks in the bottom nine, so while some may expect a shootout, this one could turn into a low-scoring chess match.
Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Winnipeg (Thursday)
Steel - Johnston - Rantanen
Robertson - Hintz - Seguin
Hryckowian - Hyry - Benn
Kiviranta - Faksa - Blackwell
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel - Myers
Oettinger
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