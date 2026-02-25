Line Combinations: Stars vs Kraken

The Dallas Stars return to action Wednesday for the first time since February 4, and their first game back from the Olympic break comes with significant lineup questions and a difficult opponent in the Seattle Kraken.
Dallas entered the break on a high note, winning six straight games to erase a recent skid and reestablish momentum in the Western Conference race. Seattle was just as hot. The Kraken won six of their final eight games before the pause and have been one of the league’s most reliable road teams all season. They carry a 19-9 record against the spread away from home, consistently either winning outright or keeping games within one goal.
Several Stars players traveled to Milan for the Winter Olympics and are now back in Texas, but not everyone returned at full health.
Forwards Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen will both miss Wednesday’s contest. Hintz is dealing with an illness, while Rantanen was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Depth forward Radek Faksa is also expected to be sidelined after suffering an injury that forced him out of Czechia’s final Olympic game.
Those absences leave Dallas thinner up front against a Seattle club that thrives in structured, close games.
There is positive news on the blue line with defenseman Thomas Harley returning after an impressive Olympic performance. Following a strong showing at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Harley recorded four points in six games in Milan as Team Canada earned the silver medal. His confidence with the puck and ability to jump into the rush could provide a spark for a lineup missing key forwards.
Top prospect Lian Bichsel is also set to return after being activated from long-term injured reserve Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old brings size and physical presence to the back end and is expected to step into a meaningful role immediately.
In net, Casey DeSmith will get the start as regular starter Jake Oettinger helped Team USA win gold in Milan and only arrived back in Texas on Tuesday. He is expected to build back up over the next few days, with his first start after the break likely coming Saturday against the Nashville Predators.
Both teams bring momentum into the matchup, and Seattle’s ability to make games tight and difficult presents an immediate challenge for a Dallas roster still adjusting from the Olympic layoff.
With key forwards unavailable and several players reacclimating to NHL pace, the Stars will rely on defensive structure and timely goaltending to extend their winning form. Given how both clubs were trending before the break, Wednesday’s contest has all the ingredients of a close, compelling clash as Dallas begins the next phase of its season.
Robertson - Johnston - Bourque
Steel - Duchene - Benn
Erne - Hryckowian - Blackwell
Back - Hyry - Bastian
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel- Petrovic
DeSmith
