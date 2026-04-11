Line Combinations: Stars vs Rangers

Stars aim to cool off hot Rangers and solidify playoff positioning. Rantanen's surge offers offensive spark before postseason push.
With the Colorado Avalanche having already secured the President’s Trophy this past week, there is little at stake down the stretch for the Dallas Stars beyond fine-tuning their game and locking in playoff positioning.
Their primary focus over the final three games will likely be holding onto home ice advantage in a first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild, as Dallas currently holds a four-point cushion.
The Stars return to action Saturday against the New York Rangers, a team that has proven difficult to handle in recent weeks with five wins in their last seven outings. Dallas will need to be sharp, especially considering this is the second meeting of the season between the two clubs. New York claimed a 3-2 victory in the first matchup, giving the Stars added motivation to respond.
The game sets up as a strong opportunity for Dallas to bounce back and regain momentum while also cooling off a Rangers squad that has been playing with confidence. A win would not only help stabilize their positioning but also reinforce good habits heading into the postseason.
For Dallas, a key factor could be the play of Mikko Rantanen. Since returning from injury, Rantanen has recorded two goals and five assists in seven games, producing at a point-per-game pace. As the playoffs approach, the Stars will be looking for him to elevate his game even further and become a driving force offensively.
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Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. New York (Saturday)
Hryckowian - Johnston - Rantanen
Robertson - Duchene - Bourque
Erne - Hyry - Benn
Hughes - Back - Blackwell
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Myers
Bichsel - Lyubushkin
Oettinger
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