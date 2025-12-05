Line Combinations: Stars vs. Sharks

The Dallas Stars return home on Friday for a key Western Conference showdown against a resurgent San Jose Sharks. The Stars have started the season strong at 18-5-5, second only to the Colorado Avalanche in the President’s Trophy race, while San Jose has rebounded from a six-game losing streak to post a 13-12-3 record. Dallas will look to showcase breakout star Macklin Celebrini, the 2024 first overall pick, who has already racked up 40 points in 28 games.

This matchup marks the Stars’ first look at the revitalized Sharks, promising an exciting end-of-week contest. Despite missing Tyler Seguin due to an ACL injury, Dallas’ restructured lines performed well in a recent 3-0 win over New Jersey, and the team’s balanced attack, combining strong defense with a high-scoring offense, has made coach Glen Gulutzan’s job straightforward. Jake Oettinger is likely to start in goal, bringing a solid track record against San Jose, though his career goals against average versus the Sharks is 2.97 in eight games.

San Jose will rely on their young offensive duo, Celebrini and 2023 fourth overall pick Will Smith, who together have accounted for nearly a third of the Sharks’ goals this season. The team may also look to veteran winger Tyler Toffoli to provide secondary scoring, given his strong history against Dallas. Historically, the Stars have dominated this matchup, with San Jose losing six straight games and Celebrini yet to beat Dallas.

High-scoring action is likely, as recent matchups have frequently produced six or more goals. Key players like Jason Robertson have thrived against the Sharks, contributing consistently, and Dallas’ combination of strong defensive play and potent offense makes them heavy favorites. In goal, Oettinger faces off against Alex Nedeljkovic, with both netminders carrying solid but contrasting records against their opponent.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. San Jose (Friday):

Robertson - Hintz - Benn

Steel - Johnston - Rantanen

Back - Hryckowian - Bourque

Blackwell - Faksa - Bastian

Lindell - Heiskanen

Kolyachonok - Lyubushkin

Capobianco - Petrovic

Oettinger

