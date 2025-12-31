Stars Look to Break Long Sabres Winning Streak

The Buffalo Sabres started the season on a miserable run of play, albeit similarly to the last 14 years of misery for the team, having not made the playoffs since 2011.

Now, their season has turned around and they could end 2025 with a shocking 10 game win streak against a top team in the NHL when they face the Dallas Stars on New Years Eve.

Dallas brought their history with the Sabres back to the forefront this season, releasing the '99 retro jersey, an homage to the jerseys worn when the team lifted the Stanley Cup after beating Buffalo in six games. The collar of the jersey even says '3 OT' as an ode to Brett Hull's Cup clinching goal in the third overtime of Game 6.

Now, the Stars will don the new iteration of the jersey against Buffalo in a new era for both teams. However, one thing remains the same, as Lindy Ruff is behind the bench for the Sabres just as he was in 1999. Interestingly enough, he spent a stint in Dallas in between then and now, but what is old is new again for Buffalo.

And yes, the Sabres were looking extremely close to another implosion early on, sitting in a familiar dead last position through much of October. But they clawed back to close to .500 and in a crazy Eastern Conference, it meant being right back in the hunt. Now, they have rattled off nine wins in a row and look more dangerous than they have in years (aside from some late season runs that meant nothing after the team was eliminated from playoff contention).

The Stars are notoriously hard to beat on New Year's Eve, though. Their annual home game filled with celebrations of the year past and excitement about pursuing another Stanley Cup in the New Year ahead is always one of the marquee tickets of the season. It marks the second season in a row that the two teams meet in Dallas on New Year's Eve, with the Stars winning 4-2 a year ago.

This Sabres team will be a new challenge for the Stars on the eve of a new year.

