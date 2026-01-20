Stars Look To End 12-Game Skid When Facing Red Hot Bruins

The Dallas Stars’ recent struggles continued Sunday in a difficult matchup against the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning, extending their slump to 10 losses in their last 12 games. Once viewed as a frontrunner for the Presidents’ Trophy, Dallas remains in the race but now owns the league’s second-worst record over that 12-game stretch. A turnaround is needed quickly, and the Stars will look for a spark when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.