Stars Look To End 12-Game Skid When Facing Red Hot Bruins

The Dallas Stars’ recent struggles continued Sunday in a difficult matchup against the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning, extending their slump to 10 losses in their last 12 games. Once viewed as a frontrunner for the Presidents’ Trophy, Dallas remains in the race but now owns the league’s second-worst record over that 12-game stretch. A turnaround is needed quickly, and the Stars will look for a spark when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
The matchup carries extra intrigue, as both clubs were long rumored as potential landing spots for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson before he ultimately landed with the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, Dallas and Boston meet head-to-head with two crucial points on the line as each looks to solidify its position.
Boston has exceeded expectations this season, posting a 28-19-2 record and holding the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Much of that success has come from unlikely contributors, most notably Morgan Geekie.
After spending his first five NHL seasons as a depth forward, Geekie broke out last year alongside superstar winger David Pastrnak, recording 33 goals and 57 points in 77 games. The Bruins quickly recognized his value, and the 27-year-old has taken another leap this season, tallying 25 goals and 42 points in just 48 games.
Geekie’s emergence has helped offset the loss of Brad Marchand, who was traded to the Florida Panthers last season, and Boston’s depth has continued to shine. Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot has been a steady presence on the blue line, leading the team with a plus-21 rating while averaging 16:29 of ice time per game.
Additions like Fraser Minten and Viktor Arvidsson, along with depth contributors like Marat Khusnutdinov, have helped turn the Bruins into a balanced, dangerous group. That depth has paid off, with Boston winning eight of its last nine games entering Tuesday.
The veteran forward led the team with 82 points last season but has struggled to regain form since returning from a concussion in early December, posting nine points in his last 20 games.
Duchene has enjoyed success against Boston in the past, recording five points in his last two games against the Bruins, and Dallas will hope that familiarity helps ignite his game. A strong performance from Duchene could be the catalyst the Stars need to snap their skid and begin climbing out of their current funk.
Dallas: Jake Oettinger (Season: 16-10-4 record, 2.75 GAA, .901 SV% | VS BOS: 2-2-2 record, 2.30 GAA, .920 SV% in six games)
Boston: Jeremy Swayman (Season: 19-11-2 record, 2.77 GAA, .905 SV% | VS DAL: 3-2-0 record, 3.41 GAA, .902 SV% in six games)
