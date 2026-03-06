Stars Look to Grab Massive Two Points, Extend Win Streak

Today is the highly anticipated trade deadline day. While the Dallas Stars have already acquired Tyler Meyers and Michael Bunting, it is possible there are moves that still could be made. However, that is not the only reason that today is a big day. The Stars also take on the Colorado Avalanche.
Not only is it obviously a huge division rivalry, but Colorado and Dallas are battling for the first and second spots in the league standings. And while this game has huge implications, it has a deeper meaning for what could come if the two teams meet in the playoffs.
The Avalanche and Stars have only met once this season and it was back in October, they have three more meetings before the end of the season and every point matters. While both teams are trying to fight to stay on top, they have both also been dealing with the injury bug. Colorado, who has been battling injuries all year, recently just found out they will be missing Artturi Lehkonen for some time and are still missing Logan O'Connor.
The Stars recently got Lian Bichsel back after the Olympic break, but lost some players to the Olympics. Radek Faksa and Mikko Rantanen are both considered week to week and Roope Hintz has been sick and has not played since the season resumed. Despite the injuries, the Stars have put up 19 goals in their last four games and extended their win streak to 10 games, a new franchise record.
The Avalanche are 4-1 since the Olympic break, falling only to the Minnesota Wild, who are not far behind both teams in the standings. The key to success to defeat the number one team in the league is sound defense, having their depth scoring continue to show up and capitalizing on the man-advantage when they get the opportunity.
The Stars have the number two power-play in the league, which is vastly different from the last place ranked power-play that the Avalanche roll out. However, their penalty kill is currently ranked third in the league, which will give the Stars some trouble, but should be good practice at this point in the season.
It is unclear if the team's new acquisitions will be joining and/or suiting up for either team, so there could be some learning curves on the fly during this massive face-off as well. Puck drop is at 7pm CT at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
