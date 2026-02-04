Stars Ride Five-Game Winning Streak into Final Divisional Clash With Blues

Dallas has rediscovered its depth scoring, and it has made the Stars a tough out with all three top forward lines contributing. The resurgence of Matt Duchene on the third line has been a major boost, as he has caught fire with five goals and two assists for seven points during the team’s seven-game hot streak. Duchene is one of four Stars producing at a point-per-game pace in that span, joined by an unexpected contributor in Miro Heiskanen.