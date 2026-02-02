Stars Ride Recent Surge Into Divisional Clash With Playoff-Hungry Jets

The Dallas Stars have rediscovered their form at a critical point in the season, winning five of their last six games as they push to reclaim second place in the Central Division and secure home-ice advantage for what appears to be an inevitable first-round playoff matchup with the Minnesota Wild.
Dallas will look to stay hot Monday night when it hosts the Winnipeg Jets, a team quietly hanging around the playoff picture after earning points in 10 of its last 14 games despite facing an increasingly difficult stretch of opponents.
Dallas has already edged the Jets twice this year, earning two one-goal road victories, and the final two meetings of the season now shift to Texas. With both teams viewing the game as critical, the stage is set for a high-intensity showdown to see whether Dallas can maintain its grip on the season series or if Winnipeg’s urgency can tip the balance.
Dallas’ recent success has been fueled by one of the league’s most dangerous offenses finding its rhythm. Veteran forward Matt Duchene appears fully recovered after a slow start following a concussion, scoring five goals in his last four games.
During the Stars’ six-game surge, they have outscored opponents 20–14, getting production throughout the lineup. Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen headline the top line, while Jason Robertson, one of the NHL’s hottest scorers, skates with Roope Hintz on the second unit. Duchene anchors a dangerous third line, giving Dallas scoring threats across all three groups.
Winnipeg, meanwhile, has made a habit of keeping games tight even as losses have mounted. The Jets have dropped 10 of their last 17 games, but 13 of those contests were decided by a single goal. Their most recent defeats came against elite opponents in Tampa Bay and Detroit, and outside of those matchups, margins have remained slim.
That competitiveness is rooted in a defensive structure that ranked among the league’s best in recent seasons and continues to hold opponents to an average of three goals per game during the recent stretch.
Offense remains Winnipeg’s biggest concern. After a brief scoring bump during a four-game winning streak in mid-January, contributions have dried up, with the Jets managing just 12 goals over their last seven games. The top line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi has accounted for half of that production, while secondary scoring has been sporadic.
As both teams chase postseason positioning, Monday’s matchup represents a pivotal test. Dallas looks to continue its surge and strengthen its hold near the top of the Central, while Winnipeg aims to stay alive in a tightly contested playoff race by once again proving it can push a top contender to the limit.
Dallas: Jake Oettinger (20-10-4 record, 2.74 GAA, .898 SV% | VS WPG: 7-4-1 record, 2.69 GAA, .900 SV% in 12 games)
Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (13-15-6 record, 2.71 GAA, .902 SV% | VS DAL: 14-11-5 record, 2.53 GAA, .919 SV% in 30 games)
