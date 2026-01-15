Stars Seek Answers Against Mammoth

A long, winding road trip is finally coming to a close for Dallas, and the Stars are hoping to leave Utah with more answers to some glaring questions that have arisen in the new year.
To end 2025, the Stars were the hottest team aside from the seemingly unstoppable Colorado Avalanche, but the tables have turned with their recent run of play. Dallas is 2-4-4 in their last 10 games and are coming off a loss against the Anaheim Ducks where they were outplayed and outchecked for all but a couple minutes at the end of the third period.
The 3-1 win for Anaheim was their first in 10 games, and the Ducks looked like a team that were ready to dig down and discover what they could do with one task at the forefront - to outmuscle the Stars. Dallas was playing on the second half of the Southern California back-to-back, and they never looked like they were ready to match Anaheim's intensity.
The final game of a long road trip that has spanned both coasts and now finishes in the mountains of Utah will go a long way to deciding how unsuccessful the journey was for the Stars. With a win, the Stars will finish with three wins in six games, with an overtime loss included in the other three. With a loss, Dallas will be mired in a stretch of losses that continue to stretch out from before the new year, and will need to right the ship in a major way with a few games at home starting Sunday.
The Stars have to start figuring out their identity moving forward to get out of their slump. It is only January, so it isn't yet time to peak. Playoffs are a few months away and a big Olympic break is coming up. But answers need to be found in order to stop the bleeding for now and to get the season back on track and play like they know they can.
Meanwhile, after a period where the Mammoth were struggling, Utah has seemed to right the ship closer to the hot start they got off to at the beginning of the season. They are coming off of a 6-1 drubbing of the Maple Leafs and have picked up points in six of seven games so far in 2026. Dylan Guenther scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the season in a two goal outing against Toronto.
The Mammoth are now three games over .500 along with four overtime losses and are back into a playoff spot, currently occupying the first wild card position. After the top-heavy three teams in the Central Division, there is a large gap down to the wild card teams, and even the top three of the Pacific Division, so Utah will probably be in a tight race for the rest of the season.
At this point, the points for both teams are critical, and especially so in a Central Division race. The Stars know they are in for a tough test against a team in form, and must find that kind of consistency for themselves at a time of uneasiness.
