Stars Seek Answers Against Mammoth

The final game of a long road trip that has spanned both coasts and now finishes in the mountains of Utah will go a long way to deciding how unsuccessful the journey was for the Stars. With a win, the Stars will finish with three wins in six games, with an overtime loss included in the other three. With a loss, Dallas will be mired in a stretch of losses that continue to stretch out from before the new year, and will need to right the ship in a major way with a few games at home starting Sunday.