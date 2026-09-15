3 Dallas Stars Prospects That Could Make the Main Roster This Season

The Farnham, Quebec native is coming off a strong season, finishing with a 27-19-8 record, a 2.61 goals against average and a .912 save percentage in 52 games while serving as the workhorse for the team. If Poirier can build on that standout campaign, there's a good chance he could catch the eye of Stars management and show them they don't need to look elsewhere for their next backup behind DeSmith, because they already have it in house.