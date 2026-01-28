3 Defensemen The Stars Could Add Before The Trade Deadline

The Dallas Stars have been unlucky on the trade market so far this season, reportedly pursuing several players including Kiefer Sherwood, Rasmus Andersson, and now Evander Kane and Artemi Panarin. After falling in the conference finals for the fourth straight year, it’s clear the team will not be complacent, and GM Jim Nill is determined to finally return to the Stanley Cup Finals.
One area the Stars are clearly targeting is a top-four defenseman, according to multiple insider reports, most recently from The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta. Adding depth on the blue line would ease the heavy workload on the top pairing of Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen while providing stability for the second pair alongside Thomas Harley, who has faced a challenging season.
Ideally, the team would pair Harley with a high-end defensive partner, strengthen overall depth on the back end, and move former first-round pick Nils Lundkvist into a more suitable third-pairing role.
After reviewing the league and consulting insider reports, we identified three potential trade targets the Stars could pursue to address their need for a right-shot defenseman on the second pairing.
The Flames have been pleased with the early return from the Rasmus Andersson trade, as Zach Whitecloud has slotted in seamlessly since arriving. The 29-year-old depth defenseman carries a very team-friendly contract at $2.75 million annually for the next three seasons.
While Whitecloud may not be a true top four defenseman, he stands out as a logical target due to the potential for a package deal between the two teams. Dallas has long shown interest in veteran forward Blake Coleman, and although Whitecloud is not a prototypical top pair option, he has filled that role at times in both Calgary and Vegas. His presence could provide Thomas Harley with a reliable partner, and the two could develop chemistry as a cost-effective pairing.
Whitecloud makes sense as an add-on in a larger deal involving Coleman, allowing the Stars to address two needs at once by acquiring a middle six forward and a viable top four defensive option in a single transaction, eliminating the need for a secondary move.
Since joining the Flames, Whitecloud has logged heavy minutes, averaging roughly 22 to 23 minutes per game through four contests. He has been on the ice for two goals against and two goals for, registering an assist on one of those goals.
The 27-year-old has steadily developed into a reliable contributor on the blue line for a fringe playoff team in Nashville. Perbix has taken a significant step forward this season, logging the most ice time of his career at just under 20 minutes per game and ranking fourth on the team in average minutes.
Like Whitecloud, he is not a major point producer, recording three goals and five assists for eight points in 48 games, but he contributes in other important areas. His 51 blocked shots rank second on the team, highlighting his defensive value.
Perbix has recently emerged as a potential trade target, with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman listing him as a player who could be available and added he would make sense as a trade candidate if the Predators fall out of the playoff race. Perbix is also on a very team-friendly contract, with two years remaining at a $2.75 million cap hit.
It has been a difficult season in St. Louis so far, and most expect the Blues to be sellers at the trade deadline. One of their most valuable assets likely to hit the market is 33-year-old defenseman Justin Faulk. The Minnesota native has played over 1,000 NHL games and has been a surprisingly productive offensive contributor this season, recording 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points in 52 games.
While he is the oldest defender on this list, Faulk brings the most experience as a top-four defenseman, regularly logging 22 to 24 minutes per game in all but one of his 15 NHL seasons. He is a three-time All-Star and still has plenty left in the tank, making him a strong option for the Stars if they want a defenseman who can contribute offensively.
Faulk could pair well with Thomas Harley on the second line, providing offensive flair to complement Harley’s more defensive style and helping to drive play in the offensive zone. While likely the most expensive of the three options at $6.5 million with two years remaining on his current contract, acquiring Faulk would be a bold move that could give the Stars a significant boost in their Stanley Cup push.
