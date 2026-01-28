3 Defensemen The Stars Could Add Before The Trade Deadline

While Whitecloud may not be a true top four defenseman, he stands out as a logical target due to the potential for a package deal between the two teams. Dallas has long shown interest in veteran forward Blake Coleman, and although Whitecloud is not a prototypical top pair option, he has filled that role at times in both Calgary and Vegas. His presence could provide Thomas Harley with a reliable partner, and the two could develop chemistry as a cost-effective pairing.