3 Free Agent Forwards Dallas Should Target to Bolster Forward Depth

After a lack of scoring depth derailed their postseason hopes, Jim Nill must find creative cap solutions to add gritty, high-upside veterans to the Stars' supporting cast.
The Dallas Stars leaned heavily on their star players to carry the offensive load this past season, and when faced with a Minnesota Wild team that had invested significantly in building out the bottom of their lineup, the difference in depth was felt.
While the Stars will be hard-pressed against the salary cap, the hope is that Jim Nill can find enough flexibility to make meaningful additions to the bottom of his forward group. Here are three names that should be at the top of his list.
Mason Marchment, LW/C, Columbus Blue Jackets
Being hard to play against is an aspect of the lineup that the Stars would love to recapture, especially with aspirations of making a deep playoff run, and they could get exactly that by bringing back a familiar face. Marchment represents the perfect combination of physicality and offensive production for a team seeking both, and his familiarity with the organization could make a reunion an easy sell for both sides.
The 30-year-old Uxbridge native has developed into a highly sought-after player with consistent 45-to-55-point production and could slot seamlessly back into Dallas' middle-six forward group.
The hope would be to pair him alongside an elite scoring presence while he helps set the tone throughout the lineup, bringing the edge that the Stars sorely missed following his departure. Marchment would immediately change the complexion of a forward group that too often lacked bite when it mattered most in the playoffs.
Anthony Mantha, RW/LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Mantha turned in a career season in Pittsburgh, finishing with 64 points and playing a meaningful role on a Penguins team that defied expectations and made the postseason despite many predicting a bottom-dwelling finish for the rebuilding club. The performance was a reminder of just how dangerous Mantha can be when placed in the right situation and given the opportunity to thrive.
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The 31-year-old Quebec native is a consistent 40-plus point player who showed last season that when given a defined role, he is capable of being a standout contributor at the NHL level. Pittsburgh was a surprising destination for Mantha, and with the Penguins' future remaining uncertain, he may be looking to take his talents somewhere with a legitimate chance to win.
Dallas could offer him exactly that, along with a middle-six spot that suits his game and a supporting cast capable of elevating his production even further. It shapes up as a strong fit for both player and team.
Eeli Tolvanen, RW/LW, Seattle Kraken
The former first-round pick of the Nashville Predators back in 2017 has had a career that has not quite matched the expectations that came with that draft pedigree, but at 27 years old, Tolvanen remains a player with genuine untapped upside. He reminded the hockey world of his capabilities during the Winter Olympics, quietly contributing three points in five games for Team Finland on their way to a bronze medal.
On the ice over the past four seasons with the Seattle Kraken, Tolvanen has been a model of consistency, recording 67 goals and 72 assists for 139 points in 288 games. This past season he added 36 points in 78 games, a solid if unspectacular mark that hints at more if placed in the right environment.
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