3 More Free Agent Forwards That Could Strengthen Dallas' Struggling Depth

Jim Nill must navigate cap constraints to bolster a top-heavy roster. Discover how targeted value signings could transform the Stars’ bottom-six into a championship-caliber supporting cast.
Jim Nill's work this offseason is going to be pivotal as the Dallas Stars enter a crucial offseason. After identifying three free agent targets that could help address their depth issues up front, there is still more ground to cover for a team that was exposed against the Minnesota Wild when the going got tough in the playoffs.
The Stars' reliance on their top-end talent has been a recurring theme, and one wave of additions alone is unlikely to fully solve a problem that has been building for some time. With cap constraints still a very real consideration, Nill will need to be creative and calculated in how he approaches the remainder of the offseason market.
The good news is that there is still legitimate value to be found among the available forwards, and the right combination of additions could quietly transform the bottom half of Dallas' lineup into a genuine strength heading into next season.
Here are three more names Nill should have on his radar as he looks to build the kind of well-rounded roster capable of making a deep playoff run.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Bjorkstrand is something of a reclamation project, but one that carries real upside. The 31-year-old Danish winger was a consistent 50-to-60-point producer earlier in his career but saw his game regress this past season, finishing with just 32 points in 80 games while playing a bottom-six role with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The production numbers are underwhelming on the surface, but the underlying reality is that Bjorkstrand has simply not been given the deployment that brings out the best in his game.
On a multi-year deal, a return to form from Bjorkstrand would give Dallas a cost-effective and productive winger during what the organization hopes will be a continued championship push, making him one of the more intriguing value plays available on the open market this summer.
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Bobby McMann, C/RW, Seattle Kraken
Few players in recent memory have embodied the value of perseverance quite like Bobby McMann. Going undrafted when entering the league, the 29-year-old Wainwright, Alberta native clawed his way from the depth of the Toronto Maple Leafs system into a legitimate middle-six option, eventually earning a trade to the Seattle Kraken that netted Toronto a second and fourth-round pick in return.
In Seattle, McMann flourished, posting his first 45-plus point campaign and establishing himself as a reliable and energetic contributor night in and night out. He enters free agency having proven he belongs at this level, and will likely be seeking a contract that reflects the growth he has shown.
For the Stars, McMann could step comfortably into a second or third line role and bring the relentless work ethic that has defined every step of his career, with the potential to push toward 40 points or more if surrounded by quality linemates. It is exactly the kind of low-risk, high-character addition that Dallas needs to inject some life into the middle of their lineup.
Michael Bunting, LW/RW, Dallas Stars
After a breakout rookie season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the now 30-year-old Scarborough native has established himself as a reliable forechecking depth forward capable of pitching in at the 50-point level when in the right situation. The concern with Bunting is that a poor fit can see his production dip significantly, as evidenced by his 33-point campaign this past season following his arrival in Dallas.
The fit was not an immediate one, but that does not mean the ceiling isn't still there. With a full offseason to better acclimate himself to Jim Nill's system and the expectations of his role, Bunting could prove to be a far more effective contributor in year two with the organization.
His aggressive forechecking and relentless motor are exactly the kind of traits that can energize an offense that has at times lacked urgency in puck pursuit, and the Stars already saw enough to surrender a third-round pick to bring him in from Nashville.
Rather than cutting ties, giving Bunting the runway to settle into his role could prove to be the smarter play and ultimately deliver the forward Dallas was hoping to get when they made the deal.
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