4 More Free Agents Adds That Could Help The Stars Go The Distance in 2026

Jim Nill must look beyond star power to fix depth scoring and defensive reliability. Discover which gritty veterans could provide the missing pieces for a championship roster.
The Dallas Stars' offseason depth chart is still not where it needs to be. Through two stories breaking down six free agent forwards that could help Jim Nill address the team's glaring depth issues, the reality remains that the problem runs deep enough to warrant continued attention.
Being exposed by a Minnesota Wild team built from the bottom up was a wake-up call for an organization that has leaned on its star power for far too long, and the work to fix it is not yet done.
Cap constraints continue to shape what is and isn't possible for Nill this summer, but creativity and calculated decision-making can go a long way in a market that still has legitimate value waiting to be unlocked.
The right additions to the bottom half of Dallas' forward group could quietly become the difference between another early playoff exit and a genuine championship run. Here are four more free agents Nill should be considering as he looks to finally build the kind of well-rounded, battle-tested roster the Stars need to go the distance.
Jason Dickinson, C, Edmonton Oilers
Finding reliable center depth is never easy, which is precisely why the Edmonton Oilers gave up a first-round pick and Andrew Mangiapane to acquire Jason Dickinson. The 30-year-old Georgetown native is not a player who fills up the scoresheet, but his value lies in something far harder to find elite two-way reliability night in and night out.
Over the last three seasons, Dickinson posted a minus-14 rating despite skating for Chicago Blackhawks teams that went 77-138-31 during that span, the second-worst record and fewest wins in the league over that stretch. The fact that he held his own on one of the league's worst rosters speaks volumes about how dependable he is on both sides of the puck.
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Evander Kane, LW/RW, Vancouver Canucks
At 34 years old, Kane is still delivering dependable depth scoring, posting 31 points in 71 games this past season while averaging roughly 16 minutes a night, a workload that would translate comfortably into a middle-to-bottom-six role with the Stars.
The offensive production is useful, but it is what Kane brings beyond the scoresheet that makes him such an appealing addition for a team with championship aspirations.
Kane carries the kind of grit and playoff pedigree that Dallas has been searching for in its depth group. His 13 goals and four assists for 17 points in 15 playoff games with Edmonton during their 2021-22 run remains one of the more memorable postseason performances in recent memory, and as recently as the 2024-25 playoffs he chipped in 12 points in 21 games.
If Kane can remain healthy over a full season, he has the potential to be the power forward difference-maker the Stars would love to have when the postseason arrives, and could help push this group past the hurdles that have historically held them back from going all the way.
Scott Laughton, C/LW, Los Angeles Kings
Elite two-way play, penalty killing reliability and high hockey IQ are the terms that consistently define Scott Laughton's game, and they are terms the Stars should find very appealing.
The veteran center brings a rare blend of skills that allow him to stabilize a depth line on a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, drawing comparisons to the role Nicholas Roy played for this year's Colorado Avalanche championship team, while also contributing 20 to 40 points and adding a physical edge when the situation calls for it.
Laughton has been far from short of suitors in recent years, with the Toronto Maple Leafs sending a first-round pick to Philadelphia to acquire him before he was later moved to the Los Angeles Kings for a second-round pick. Those kinds of returns are not generated by an ordinary depth player, and the market for his services this summer figures to be quietly substantial.
Laughton is the kind of player that does not always dominate a box score but consistently makes every team he plays for better, and the Stars should not hesitate to make a strong push for one of the most underrated free agents available this offseason.
Michael McCarron, RW/C, Minnesota Wild
There is perhaps no sweeter way to address a weakness than by poaching the player who helped expose it. McCarron was one of the standout depth performers during Minnesota's playoff run, delivering a pair of timely goals that helped the Wild edge out the Stars in the first round, and seeing him switch sides this offseason would be a striking but savvy move by Nill.
It raised eyebrows when the Wild parted with a second-round pick to acquire McCarron at the deadline, but those who look beyond the surface numbers quickly understand why Minnesota made the move.
At the time of the deal, McCarron led the Nashville Predators in hits, ranked third in blocked shots and topped their forwards in short-handed ice time at 2:29 per game, a profile that speaks to just how valuable he is in the right system.
He continues to rank among the Wild's leaders in hits, blocked shots and takeaways, and bringing that brand of elite defensive forward play to Dallas would immediately revitalize a bottom-six that has been lacking exactly that kind of impact for far too long.
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