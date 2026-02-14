AHL Stars Give Fans Hockey Fix During NHL Hiatus

While the Dallas Stars remain on break until February 25, hockey fans in Texas still had a reason to tune in this weekend. The Texas Stars returned to action following the AHL All-Star Classic, opening the stretch run with a challenging matchup against the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night.
Texas entered the contest riding high. Before the All-Star break, the Stars had won seven consecutive games, surging up the standings and building confidence at the perfect time. Their first game back, however, presented an immediate test against a Griffins squad that, despite sitting atop the league, had shown signs of slowing down in recent weeks.
The Stars wasted little time setting the tone. Forward Harrison Scott opened the scoring early, giving Texas a 1-0 advantage and continuing the team’s offensive momentum from before the break. Grand Rapids responded by knotting the game at 1-1, but Texas defenseman Luke Krys answered with a go-ahead goal to restore the Stars’ lead midway through the first period.
Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.
The back-and-forth battle continued as the Griffins struck again before the end of the opening frame, sending the teams into the first intermission tied.
The second period featured tight checking and disciplined defensive play from both sides, with neither team able to find the back of the net. Goaltending and special teams became increasingly important as the game remained deadlocked heading into the final 20 minutes.
In the third period, Grand Rapids capitalized on a power-play opportunity to take its first lead of the night. Pressing late for the equalizer, Texas pulled its goaltender in the final minutes, but the Griffins sealed the contest with an empty-net goal to secure a narrow 4-2 victory.
Despite the loss, Texas showed flashes of the form that fueled its seven-game winning streak. The Stars will have little time to dwell on the setback, as they’ll get another shot at the Griffins when the two teams meet again Sunday in a rematch that could provide an early statement opportunity coming out of the break.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.