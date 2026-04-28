AHL Stars Kick Off First Playoff Series vs Wolves On Tuesday

Division Semifinals ignite Tuesday! Can the Texas Stars overcome regular-season stats with head-to-head dominance against the Chicago Wolves?
The AHL playoffs shift into the Division Semifinals on Tuesday, with the Dallas Stars’ affiliate Texas Stars set to open their best-of-five series against the Carolina Hurricanes' AHL affiliate in the Chicago Wolves in what is expected to be a tightly contested matchup.
Texas enters the postseason having finished just behind Chicago in the standings, trailing by seven points. However, the Stars actually recorded one more win on the season, finishing with 37 compared to the Wolves’ 36, highlighting how closely matched the two teams were over the course of the year.
Statistically, Chicago held a slight edge in overall production. The Wolves scored 225 goals on the season, narrowly outpacing Texas, which finished with 222. Defensively, Chicago also had the advantage, allowing 218 goals compared to 228 against the Stars.
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Despite those season-long numbers favoring Chicago in several key areas, the head-to-head results tell a different story. The two division rivals met eight times during the regular season, and Texas dominated the matchup, winning seven of those games.
That trend will be something the Stars look to carry into the postseason as they open Game 1 on Tuesday and aim to extend their success against a familiar opponent.
Fans can watch the game live on AHL TV via FloHockey, and tickets for home games are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
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